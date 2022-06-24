Left Menu

Cong makes new appointments in its communication department

She replaced Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson.The Congress during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir had decided to strengthen its communications wing to help improve its connect with people.The communications department will have the social media and digital platforms under its ambit, as well as communication wings of the party across all states to ensure better coordination.

The Congress on Friday made new appointments in its communications wing, making Vineet Punia AICC secretary in-charge of internal communications and Vaibhav Walia secretary in the department.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved appointments in the new Communications Department naming Punia, Secretary AICC, Incharge of Internal Communications; Vaibhav Walia, Secretary in the Communications Department attached to General Secretary Incharge of Communications; and Amitabh Dubey, Incharge of Research and Monitoring in the Communications Department, according to a party statement.

While Walia was the social media head of the Youth Congress for many years and worked actively in several polls, Punia has been serving as a secretary in the AICC communications department.

The party has rechristened its communications department and appointed Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge. The party has also appointed Pawan Khera as chairman of the media and publicity in the communications department.

The Congress on Monday appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department. She replaced Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson.

The Congress during the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' had decided to strengthen its communications wing to help improve its connect with people.

The communications department will have the social media and digital platforms under its ambit, as well as communication wings of the party across all states to ensure better coordination.

