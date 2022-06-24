Left Menu

U.S. attorney general vows to protect existing reproductive rights

The Justice Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect reproductive freedom, and federal agencies may continue to provide reproductive health services to the extent authorized by federal law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said after Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion. "This decision deals a devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States. It will have an immediate and irreversible impact on the lives of people across the country," Garland said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:26 IST
U.S. attorney general vows to protect existing reproductive rights
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect reproductive freedom, and federal agencies may continue to provide reproductive health services to the extent authorized by federal law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said after Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

"This decision deals a devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States. It will have an immediate and irreversible impact on the lives of people across the country," Garland said in a statement. "And it will be greatly disproportionate in its effect – with the greatest burdens felt by people of color and those of limited financial means."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022