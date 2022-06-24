Left Menu

Road blocking: Charges framed against BJP leader Sangeet Som, his three guards

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 24 PT Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three private guards on Friday appeared in a special court here and charges were framed against them in connection with a road blocking case. Police had registered a case against Som and his three private guards for blocking the road on March 17, 2009.

24-06-2022
Muzaffarnagar, Jun 24 (PT) Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three private guards on Friday appeared in a special court here and charges were framed against them in connection with a road blocking case. Special MP-MLA court Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mayank Jaiswal directed Som and his three guards Virender Singh, Jaipal Singh and Kamod to appear before the court on July 6 for hearing. District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma said it is alleged that Sangeet Som, who in 2009 was a Samajwadi Party leader, at that time was involved in blocking a road in the Civil Lines area while protesting over law and order in UP during the BSP rule. Police had registered a case against Som and his three private guards for blocking the road on March 17, 2009.

