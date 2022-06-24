Left Menu

Alaska Airlines will reimburse health travel costs after abortion ruling

Alaska Airlines said on Friday that, despite a U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, it will continue to reimburse employee travel expenses for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where they live. A growing number of companies are paying for employees to get access to reproductive health services if home states ban them.

Alaska Airlines will reimburse health travel costs after abortion ruling

Alaska Airlines said on Friday that, despite a U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, it will continue to reimburse employee travel expenses for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where they live.

A growing number of companies are paying for employees to get access to reproductive health services if home states ban them. Alaska Airlines said it https://news.alaskaair.com/newsroom/alaska-airlines-health-care-coverage-supreme-court-decision is "reimbursing travel for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where you live. Today’s Supreme Court decision does not change that."

