Alaska Airlines will reimburse health travel costs after abortion ruling

Alaska Airlines said on Friday that, despite a U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, it will continue to reimburse employee travel expenses for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where they live.

A growing number of companies are paying for employees to get access to reproductive health services if home states ban them. Alaska Airlines said it https://news.alaskaair.com/newsroom/alaska-airlines-health-care-coverage-supreme-court-decision is "reimbursing travel for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where you live. Today’s Supreme Court decision does not change that."

