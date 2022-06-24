Left Menu

Two arrested for `sexually assaulting' 19-year-old man

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two young men were arrested here on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man and sharing a video of the act on social media. The incident took place in Bhoipura area, said an official of Ganeshpeth police station. The accused were identified as Mukesh alias Mukku Niyay (22) and Snatosh Gaur (20). Both were booked under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and other relevant provisions, he said.

According to police, the alleged incident took place late Tuesday night. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

