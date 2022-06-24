Left Menu

Telangana govt issues order to provide job to brother of deceased in anti-Agnipath stir

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:58 IST
Telangana govt issues order to provide job to brother of deceased in anti-Agnipath stir
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Friday issued orders to provide employment to the brother of Damera Rakesh who died after security personnel opened fire during anti-Agnipath demonstrations that led to violence at Secunderabad railway station on June 17.

Damera Ram Raju, elder brother of Damera Rakesh, should be appointed under compassionate grounds in a suitable post, as per eligibility, a Government Order (GO) said on Friday night.

The Warangal district Collector shall take necessary immediate action, the order stated.

Agitators, protesting against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, indulged in arson, stone pelting and other such incidents at the Secunderabad railway station here on June 17.

Expressing shock and sympathy over the death of Rakesh, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on June 17 announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. He had also announced a government job to a family member as per qualifications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022