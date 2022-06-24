Left Menu

Vatican praises U.S. Court decision on abortion, saying it challenges world

The Vatican's Academy for Life on Friday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion, saying it challenged the whole world to reflect on life issues. The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defense of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:02 IST
The Vatican's Academy for Life on Friday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion, saying it challenged the whole world to reflect on life issues.

The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defense of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance". The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

"The fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world," the Academy said in a statement. U.S. President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labelling the court's conservatives "extreme."

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who heads the Pontifical Academy for Life, said the Court's decision was a "powerful invitation to reflect" on the issue at a time when "Western society is losing passion for life. "By choosing life, our responsibility for the future of humanity is at stake", Paglia said.

