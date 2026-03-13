Left Menu

Cuba's 51 Prisoners to be Freed: A Vatican Accord

Cuba has announced the release of 51 prisoners following an agreement with the Vatican. This decision comes close on the heels of discussions between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Pope Leo amid U.S. political pressure. The released inmates maintained good conduct in prison.

Updated: 13-03-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:23 IST
Cuba's 51 Prisoners to be Freed: A Vatican Accord
Cuba is set to release 51 prisoners in an upcoming agreement facilitated by the Vatican, according to a recent announcement by Cuba's foreign ministry.

This development follows a meeting between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Pope Leo, amid growing tensions from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Cuban government has emphasized the historical communication and goodwill with the Vatican, and noted that the inmates had served significant portions of their sentences with good behavior.

