Left Menu

Cuba's Controversial Prisoner Release Under Vatican-Brokered Deal

Cuba announces the release of 51 prisoners as part of a deal with the Vatican amidst U.S. pressure for political reform. The move occurs during a worsening economic crisis, exacerbated by U.S. sanctions. This follows Cuba's history of prisoner releases as part of its humanitarian policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 07:18 IST
Cuba's Controversial Prisoner Release Under Vatican-Brokered Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba has announced the impending release of 51 prisoners under a recently negotiated agreement with the Vatican, as the island nation faces increased pressure from the United States to implement political reforms. This comes in the wake of an intensified U.S. blockade and economic challenges.

The announcement, made by Cuba's Foreign Ministry, highlights the ongoing relationship between the Cuban state and the Vatican, focusing on prisoner reviews and releases. Cuba has granted pardons to 9,905 inmates since 2010, with early releases for another 10,000 over the past three years, reflecting its longstanding humanitarian approach.

Human rights organizations claim Cuba holds numerous political prisoners, although precise numbers are disputed. The timing of the release coincides with U.S. diplomatic pressure following Venezuela's political upheaval. Despite rumors, Cuba denies formal talks with the U.S., maintaining a sovereign stance against foreign influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026