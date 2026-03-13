Cuba has announced the impending release of 51 prisoners under a recently negotiated agreement with the Vatican, as the island nation faces increased pressure from the United States to implement political reforms. This comes in the wake of an intensified U.S. blockade and economic challenges.

The announcement, made by Cuba's Foreign Ministry, highlights the ongoing relationship between the Cuban state and the Vatican, focusing on prisoner reviews and releases. Cuba has granted pardons to 9,905 inmates since 2010, with early releases for another 10,000 over the past three years, reflecting its longstanding humanitarian approach.

Human rights organizations claim Cuba holds numerous political prisoners, although precise numbers are disputed. The timing of the release coincides with U.S. diplomatic pressure following Venezuela's political upheaval. Despite rumors, Cuba denies formal talks with the U.S., maintaining a sovereign stance against foreign influence.

