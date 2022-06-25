Shooting in Norwegian capital was possible terror attack

Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight mass shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism.

In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes.

They said they had seized two firearms in connection with the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon.

