Left Menu

Shooting in Norwegian capital was possible terror attack

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 25-06-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 12:51 IST
Shooting in Norwegian capital was possible terror attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight mass shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism.

In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes.

They said they had seized two firearms in connection with the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022