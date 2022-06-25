Left Menu

Woman, daughter killed in road accident in UP's Budaun

A woman and her infant daughter were killed and three others injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a mini truck here on Saturday morning, police said. The womans husband, brother-in-law, and son were seriously injured and have been admitted to the district hospital, they said.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 25-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 13:34 IST
Woman, daughter killed in road accident in UP's Budaun
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her infant daughter were killed and three others injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a mini truck here on Saturday morning, police said. The incident took place in Kotwali Sahaswan Police Station area when an allegedly speeding mini-truck hit the bike from behind, killing Aarti, 28, and her five-month-old daughter Pragya on the spot, police said. The woman's husband, brother-in-law, and son were seriously injured and have been admitted to the district hospital, they said. According to Inspector Sanjeev Shukla, the victims were on their way to get some medicines when the incident happened near the cold storage located on Kachla Road at around 8.30 am.

After the accident, the truck driver fled with the truck.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a search was on to trace the truck, Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022