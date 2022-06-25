Woman, daughter killed in road accident in UP's Budaun

A woman and her infant daughter were killed and three others injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a mini truck here on Saturday morning, police said. The incident took place in Kotwali Sahaswan Police Station area when an allegedly speeding mini-truck hit the bike from behind, killing Aarti, 28, and her five-month-old daughter Pragya on the spot, police said. The woman's husband, brother-in-law, and son were seriously injured and have been admitted to the district hospital, they said. According to Inspector Sanjeev Shukla, the victims were on their way to get some medicines when the incident happened near the cold storage located on Kachla Road at around 8.30 am.

After the accident, the truck driver fled with the truck.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a search was on to trace the truck, Shukla said.

