Man claiming to be BJP youth leader taken into police custody for posing as OSD to Yogi

A man claiming to be a BJP youth leader has been taken into custody for posing as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a call to the district magistrate here, police said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said, ''I received a call from a man posing as NKS Chauhan, the OSD to the chief minister. He asked me to act in favour of one Pushkar Yadav in a land dispute case.'' The officer suspected the call and personally called the OSD to the CM.

''I came to know that the number from which the call was made did not belong to the OSD nor was he aware of any such call,'' said the DM. The officer informed the police about the call which sprang into action. An FIR against an unknown person for fraud and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at Kotwali police station.

While investigating the case, a police team reached the residence of one Pushkar Yadav on Friday night, the latter fainted and was taken to a district hospital.

Yadav later confessed before the police that he made the fraudulent call posing as the chief minister's officer, the DM said, adding that he is currently in police custody. In a statement which has gone viral on social media platforms, Yadav can be heard stating that he is the regional vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha--the youth wing of BJP.

