Left Menu

Govt releases revised swachh certification protocol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:05 IST
Govt releases revised swachh certification protocol
The need of the hour is to sustain these achievements while steadfastly moving towards new sanitation goals. Image Credit: swachhbharaturban.gov.in
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has released a revised cleanliness certification protocol with the aim to sustain open defecation free status across urban India and move towards achieving new sanitation goals, according to a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry, seven years since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), lakhs of citizens, especially women, children and divyangs, have been provided dignity and safety.

The need of the hour is to sustain these achievements while steadfastly moving towards new sanitation goals.

The revised protocol, launched at an event on Friday, is aligned with the objectives of SBM-2.0.

It is designed to ensure that no untreated used water or faecal sludge is discharged into the environment and all used water, including sewerage and septage, grey water and black water, is safely contained, transported and treated, along with maximum reuse of treated used water in all cities with less than one lakh population, the statement said.

It is also aimed at sustaining open defecation free status in all statutory towns.

The revamped protocol contains provisions to encourage cities to have robust infrastructure with reliable operation and maintenance (O&M) mechanism to achieve the goal of a clean urban India, the ministry said in the statement.

Key interventions against each certification include ODF+ category -- robust monitoring mechanism ensured by increasing the number of survey sample size and location types.

It also includes ODF+ -- focus on functionality of community and public toilets and innovative O&M business model for their sustainability in the long run.

Under ODF++ category, it emphasises on mechanised cleaning of septic tanks and sewers, safe collection & treatment of used water as well as safe management of faecal sludge.

Under Water+ category, the focus will be on collection, transportation, treatment and reuse of both used water and faecal sludge to prevent environmental pollution, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022