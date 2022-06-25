Ukraine should see impact of Kherson counterattack from August - spy chief

Ukraine should see "visible results" of its counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine's south from August, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Saturday.

In an interview in Kyiv, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, told Reuters that the counteroffensive there would be difficult, but that it was possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)