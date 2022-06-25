UP: 3 held for making illegal weapons in Ghaziabad

Three people were arrested for making illegal firearms inside a temple complex here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told reporters that the three have been identified as Anas of Sahibabad, Arsalan of Meerut and Luvi of Aligarh.

Police arrested them early Saturday from Patla town and seized 29 finished and semi-finished country-made pistols and cartridges, he added.

They have confessed that they used to supply the pistols in Ghaziabad and neighboring districts and were earning a profit of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 on each sale, he said.

