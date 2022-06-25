Left Menu

Hyderabad Police nabs interstate accused in attention diversion cases

Hyderabad police have apprehended one person for executing a theft by employing attention diversion techniques to steal an ATM card of a customer at an ATM in the Mangalhat police station limits of the city.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:42 IST
Hyderabad Police nabs interstate accused in attention diversion cases
Hyderabad police apprehend interstate property offender (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad police have apprehended one person for executing a theft by employing attention diversion techniques to steal an ATM card of a customer at an ATM in the Mangalhat police station limits of the city. According to the police, the complaint was received on June 18 from a person namely Gayakodu Shankar who said that he sought help from an unknown man standing outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.

"The accused took the complainant's ATM card to withdraw Rs 10,000/, which he handed to the complainant. While the latter was counting the money the unknown person diverted his attention and exchanged the complainant's ATM with a duplicate bank ATM and fled from the spot. Rs. 70,000/- net cash was also withdrawn from the complainant's account," said the police. The accused, a native of Bihar is a habitual property offender, police said.

Detailing the accused's modus operandi, police said that he waits near ATM centres and observes the old and illiterate people who are not familiar with withdrawing cash from ATMs. "The accused approaches them offering his help to withdraw the money and diverts their attention and exchanges the ATM with duplicate one," the police said. The accused was arrested on Saturday morning at a bank ATM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022