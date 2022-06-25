Left Menu

K'taka CM instructs officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in Bengaluru city.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:44 IST
K'taka CM instructs officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in Bengaluru city. Some spots witnessing huge traffic jams include Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road.

The measures would include synchronisation of traffic signals and removing the obstacles for smooth flow of traffic. The work would be supervised by the DCPs of the concerned area.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting on the Traffic Management in Bengaluru with officials of BBMP, BWSSB, Urban Development, Police and other departments. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister wanted the officials of BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL and BESCOM to work in coordination under the overall supervision of Additional Chief Secretaries of Urban Development and Home departments to formulate measures for easing traffic congestion in the city.

He issued strict orders for filling the potholes on roads connecting the National Highways and taking up immediate repair works at about 50 spots which witness flooding whenever it rains. Bommai asked the officials to start the work on signal synchronisation in CBD, high traffic density corridors in the city. The problem caused by frequent digging of roads by various civic agencies like BWSSB, BMRCL, and leaving the debris without covering the dug-up roads also came up for discussion.

"DGP Praveen Sood was asked to raise the strength of the Traffic Police personnel and focus on measures to ease traffic congestion. The need to install cameras at traffic junctions under the Nirbhaya scheme was also stressed," said the CMO. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to clear the encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial and high-density roads without showing any leniency and submit a report on the actions taken. "I will again hold zone-wise meetings to review the actions taken," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022