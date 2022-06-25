Inter-state gang of bike lifters busted in Rajasthan's Nagaur

The police on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of bike lifters in Rajasthan's Nagaur and arrested three persons, officials said. Thirty-two stolen bikes, including some expensive two-wheelers worth Rs 40 lakh, were seized from their possession, Nagaur SP Ram Moorti Joshi said.

The accused have been identified as Arshad (20), Sameer (20) and Naeem (24).

He said the accused used to steal bikes from Rajasthan and Gujarat and sell them at cheaper rates. Along with this, the parts of the vehicle were also exchanged with mechanic shops and scrap dealers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)