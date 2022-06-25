Left Menu

J-K police solve SI Farooq Ahmad's killing case, arrest three persons

Police in Awantipora have solved the case of SI Farooq Ahmad's killing by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of the crime, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 23:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Incriminating material including a pistol were recovered from their possession, the police said.

During the course of the investigation of the case of PS Pampore pertaining to the killing of SI Farooq Ahmad at Samboora Pampore, several suspects were called for questioning however, the three suspects were zeroed in and whose role in the case was proved. Subsequently, they were arrested in the instant case and have been identified as Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal, Tawkeer Manzoor, and Owais Mushtaq all residents of Samboora Pampore, the police said.

In an enquiry, it was revealed that the accused trio had hatched a criminal conspiracy with one terrorist namely Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo (killed in Tujjan Pulwama operation on June 21, 2022, and had extended corroborated support to the said terrorist in the execution of the murder. According to J-K police, all the three accused involved in the killing are very close neighbours of the martyr SI Farooq Ahmad. While accused Tawkeer Manzoor is the martyr SI Farooq Mir's cousin brother's son.

Incriminating materials, one Pistol and other ammunition have been recovered from their possession. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the role of Awantipora and Pulwama Police for jointly solving this heinous terror crime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

