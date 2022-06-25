Left Menu

Bengal govt's Rs 1,500-cr project to dredge 10 major rivers gets Centre's nod

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 23:53 IST
The Centre has approved the West Bengal government's Rs 1,500-crore 'Ghatal masterplan', a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

The Union government will bear 60 per cent of the expenses, while the state government will bear the remaining amount.

''We have received a go-ahead from the project investment commitee but still two more clearances are required, including one from the Union Finance Ministry, before the Ghatal masterplan takes a concrete shape,'' he said.

The project entails dredging of riverbeds and strengthening of embankments of 10 major rivers including Rupnarayan, Shilabati and Kansabati, which get swollen during monsoon causing floods, as well as some canals in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

Ghatal is a low-lying riverine area in Paschim Medinipur district that gets affected by floods almost every year.

In September last year, a nine-member team including West Bengal ministers and Trinamool Congress lawmakers had met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat and NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar and sought funds for the project.

