19-year-old youth shot at in Ludhiana

The footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned by the police. The assailants managed to escape on two motor cycles after the incident, police said. The condition of the injured was stated to be critical in the hospital, said a police official.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-06-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old school-going youth was shot at and injured outside Naulakha colony here by some unidentified armed assailants, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night near CMC Hospital, they said.

They have recovered some empty cartridges from the spot.

According to police, the matter seems to be a case of old rivalry. The footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned by the police. The assailants managed to escape on two motor cycles after the incident, police said. The condition of the injured was stated to be critical in the hospital, said a police official.

