Russia's Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine - ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units in Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Sunday. "At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately known when the visit took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)