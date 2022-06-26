Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy - governor
Explosions were heard in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Skichko said on the Telegram app.
He did not give further details. Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
