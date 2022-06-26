Left Menu

Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:20 IST
Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy - governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Skichko said on the Telegram app.

He did not give further details. Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

