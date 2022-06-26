Man dies as boundary wall collapses and fall on him during rains

A man was killed when the boundary wall of a dilapidated house collapsed and fell on him during rains in central Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

Jaan Alam (45), a resident of the Entally area, died when the collapsed wall fell on him as he was walking on the pavement adjacent to the dilapidated house in the Taltala area of the city, the police said.

Alam was declared dead when rescuers took him to a nearby hospital.

Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the stretch to remove the debris.

