Maha crisis: No info on arrival of rebel MLAs in Mumbai, airports alerted, preparations underway, say cops

Mumbai police has no information on when the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will arrive in the metropolis from Guwahati in Assam, but preparations, including alerting airports, are underway, an official said on Sunday.

A sizable number of MLAs, led by the party's Thane strongman Eknath Shinde, had rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and had moved first to Surat in neighbouring Gujarat and then to Assam, both BJP-ruled states.

''We have alerted airports and have deployed personnel (bandobast). We have no idea, however, on when these MLAs will arrive here. The MLAs have asked the hotel management there (Guwahati) to extend their stay till June 28,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, Sena workers loyal to Thackeray held rallies and protests in several parts the state.

They organised a motorcycle rally from the office of party mouthpiece 'Saamana' in Prabhadevi to Dadar, while the effigy of Yavatmal MLA Sanjay Rathod was burnt.

Officials said some Sena workers tried to attack the house of Osmanabad MLA Balaji Kalyankar.

In Nashik, Sena workers held mock funerals of the rebel MLAs in a protest march till Amardham crematorium amid sloganeering in support of Thackeray.

They said the rebels had become legislators due to the hard work on the workers on the ground, but that had not stopped the former from cheating their electorate for the sake of power.

Meanwhile, rallies in support of Shinde were held as well, mostly in Thane and adjoining areas in Palghar and Raigad.

Officials said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection has been given to the homes of 16 rebel MLAs who were sent notices by Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking their explanation on the Sena's application for their disqualification.

