Left Menu

Detroit woman charged after body of son, 3, found in freezer

Our children continue to be at risk not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boys body, Police Chief James White said.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 27-06-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 02:41 IST
Detroit woman charged after body of son, 3, found in freezer

A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy's decomposing body in a basement freezer.

The 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail, the Detroit News reported.

''The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded,'' Worthy said. ''Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them.'' Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boy's body, Police Chief James White said. It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

Five other children lived at the home, White said. They were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The woman is scheduled for a July 8 probable cause conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022