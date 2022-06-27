China's rules on management of internet user accounts will take effect from Aug 1
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:59 IST
China will start implementing rules on the management of internet user accounts from Aug. 1, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in statements on Monday.
The rules ask internet service providers to verify the identification of users and also show the IP address for users.
