Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:21 IST
An encounter broke out in the Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday, the police said.
"Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
