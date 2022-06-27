Left Menu

Russia pledges response to Japanese sanctions

Russia promised on Monday to hit Japan with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's imposition of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:57 IST
Russia pledges response to Japanese sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia promised on Monday to hit Japan with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's imposition of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Japan has joined the West in hitting Russia with an unprecedented package of sanctions in the four months since Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tokyo's latest moves earlier on Monday, including a ban on Russian gold imports, new asset freezes, and export bans on a host of Russian individuals and companies. Russia's ambassador to Japan slammed the move and blamed Tokyo for destroying relations between the two countries.

Sanctions are "short-sighted and harm Japan itself, especially the business community," ambassador Mikhail Galuzin said in a statement posted on the Russian embassy's Facebook page. "Of course, such an increase in a hostile policy towards Russia will be taken into account by us in our future approach towards Japan and will not go unanswered," he added.

Russia has responded to the West's sweeping sanctions with a series of tit-for-tat moves, including entry bans for journalists, politicians, and business figures from the United States, Britain, and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022