Kremlin rejects Russian default, says bond payments executed

The Kremlin on Monday rejected claims that it has defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia made bond payments due in May but the fact they had been blocked by Euroclear because of Western sanctions on Russia was "not our problem."

