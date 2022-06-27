SC to hear on July 11 plea alleging attacks on Christian institutions, priests

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 11 a plea alleging a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala agreed to list the matter on re-opening of the apex court when senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for the petitioner sought listing of plea on attacks against Christians and priests.

"What you are saying is unfortunate, if it is happening. What we can ensure is that your matter is listed on the re-opening day itself," observed the bench. Gonsalves mentioned the matter for urgent listing saying that in May 57 cases of violence happened and more attacks are anticipated.

"We are seeking protection of these institutions. Directions were issued in Poonawala's case for the registration of FIRs and to prevent further attacks. In May itself 57 cases of violence and attacks on Christian institutions and priests took place, which is the highest," Gonsalves said. The plea sought directions to stop violence and mob attacks against the members of the Christian community in various states across the country and also sought the implementation of earlier apex court guidelines to curb hate crimes.

The petition has sought implementation of the guidelines issued in the Tehseen Poonawala judgement in which nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation. The Supreme Court 2018, had issued a slew of guidelines for the Centre and State governments to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.

The guidelines included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials. The top court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud. (ANI)

