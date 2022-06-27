Woman found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

The body of a woman with injury marks was found in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, police said.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the ward panch of Gadsa Gram panchayat informed police about a woman's body dumped near the 'panchayat ghar' in the village.

Injury marks were found on the woman's mouth, head and neck, he said.

On the basis of the statement of the deceased's daughter, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Sharma said.

A police team has reached the spot to collect evidence. A forensic team from Mandi has also been called in, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)