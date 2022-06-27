Left Menu

Woman found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:11 IST
Woman found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a woman with injury marks was found in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, police said.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the ward panch of Gadsa Gram panchayat informed police about a woman's body dumped near the 'panchayat ghar' in the village.

Injury marks were found on the woman's mouth, head and neck, he said.

On the basis of the statement of the deceased's daughter, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Sharma said.

A police team has reached the spot to collect evidence. A forensic team from Mandi has also been called in, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022