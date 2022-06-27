Left Menu

Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:31 IST
Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 4 pm on Monday.

*Supreme Court grants relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs; says no decision be taken on their disqualification till July 11.

*ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut; he dubs it as conspiracy, says won't be able to appear before agency on June 28.

*Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray strips nine rebel ministers camping in Guwahati of their portfolios.

*Supporters of minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who is camping with the Eknath Shinde-led group in Guwahati, and Sena workers confront each other in Kolhapur; cops intervene to avert clash.

*Manipur Shiv Sena chief stopped from meeting rebel MLAs in Guwahati hotel.

*Shiv Sena says it is now evident that BJP is pulling the strings in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

