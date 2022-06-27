Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 4 pm on Monday.

*Supreme Court grants relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs; says no decision be taken on their disqualification till July 11.

*ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut; he dubs it as conspiracy, says won't be able to appear before agency on June 28.

*Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray strips nine rebel ministers camping in Guwahati of their portfolios.

*Supporters of minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who is camping with the Eknath Shinde-led group in Guwahati, and Sena workers confront each other in Kolhapur; cops intervene to avert clash.

*Manipur Shiv Sena chief stopped from meeting rebel MLAs in Guwahati hotel.

*Shiv Sena says it is now evident that BJP is pulling the strings in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)