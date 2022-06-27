Left Menu

Law to be amended to protect land with absentee owners, no heirs, says Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:57 IST
Law to be amended to protect land with absentee owners, no heirs, says Goa CM
Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government will amend the law to give protection to 'No Man' properties in the state whose original owners are out of the country or who do not have heirs.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant, after chairing a high-level meeting on Monday on the issue of land grabbing, said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had busted a gang that was eyeing such properties.

''We will move an amendment to the law in the upcoming Assembly session to give protection to 'No Man' properties whose original owners are out of the country or who do not have heirs,'' the CM said.

Four persons, including two officials employed with the State Archives and Archeology department, were recently arrested by SIT for alleged land grabbing.

Sawant said this gang had forged documents of at least 91 properties, ranging in size from 8,000 square meters to 80,000 square meters, after realizing these plots did not have owners or heirs.

''The entire list of 91 properties has been forwarded to collectors of both districts with instructions that further mutation or conversion of these properties should not be allowed. Those who have purchased these properties should immediately contact the concerned collector. We will make public the list of these properties by Monday (today) evening,'' Sawant informed.

He added that Minister for Archives and Archeology Subhash Phal Dessai and Law Minister Nilesh Cabral would be called for the next meeting to review the SIT's progress in the probe into land grabbing cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022