20 people facing criminal charges nabbed during special drive in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:08 IST
  Country:
  India

Police said on Monday they have arrested 20 people who were facing different criminal charges during a special drive carried out in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The drive, named 'Operation All Out', went on for almost 20 hours spanning Friday and Saturday, and 53 police officers and 319 personnel of other ranks took part in it, an official release here.

The operation by led by district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil.

During the drive, 20 wanted criminals were arrested by the police, said the release.

Other cases were also covered under the operation.

Offences were registered against as many as 180 vehicle owners for violation of traffic regulations, it said.

A total of 28 prohibition-related cases were registered against accused persons during the drive, under which combing and nakabandi (road blockade) were carried out in the limits of 16 police stations in the district, the release added.

