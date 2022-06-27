Russia's Killnet hacker group says it attacked Lithuania
Russian hacker group Killnet claimed responsibility on Monday for a DDOS cyber attack on Lithuania, saying it was in response to Vilnius's decision to block the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
"The attack will continue until Lithuania lifts the blockade," a spokesperson for the Killnet group told Reuters. "We have demolished 1652 web resources. And that's just so far." Kaliningrad is connected to the rest of Russia by a rail link through Lithuania, a member of the EU and NATO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaliningrad
- European Union
- Vilnius
- NATO
- Russia
- Russian
- Lithuania
ALSO READ
Boxing-Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator
NATO Chief: Turkey has 'legitimate concerns' over terrorism
NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate
NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing