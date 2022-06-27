Retired army man shot dead by brother-in-law in Gurugram

A 38-year-old ex-serviceman was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law during an argument between him and his wife at the couple's Bhawani Enclave house, police said on Monday The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, 20, managed to flee with the weapon after killing his brother-in-law, police said.

Following the complaint of the nephew of the deceased, an FIR of murder has been registered against the accused.

The wife of the deceased initially insisted that her husband, Harvinder Singh, committed suicide, but changed version during questioning.

Singh had retired from army around two years ago and was working with a Delhi-based army coaching institute. He lived with his wife and two minor children.

The incident happened Sunday night, when an argument broke out between Singh and his wife and Naveen, who too was in the house, shot him dead.

Police reached the spot Monday morning after the matter was reported to them by Singh’s nephew Rupesh Kumar.

A senior investigation officer said that the bullet used in murder came from a pistol. Whether the pistol was licensed or not is matter of investigation, he said.

Rupesh Kumar in his complaint said that when he reached the house he found his uncle lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to the back of his neck.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Deegahl village in Jhajjar, was booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act at Sector 10 A Police Station, police said.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem today. Our teams are on the job and the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar.

