Civilian building hit in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk - local governor

Russian forces hit a civilian building in an attack on the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, causing casualties, the regional governor said.

Dmitry Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, gave no details of the attack or the casualties. "Unfortunately, there are victims. More details later," Lunin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)