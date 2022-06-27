Left Menu

Russian-backed separatists say Morocco can speak with captured citizen - RIA

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have granted Morocco permission to speak with a Moroccan citizen sentenced to death for fighting with Ukrainian forces, the RIA Novosti agency reported on Monday citing a top official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A court in the breakaway DPR, which is only recognised by Russia, sentenced Saaudun Brahim and two British citizens to death in June in what Western politicians have decried as a show trial.

