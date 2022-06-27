Civic agencies asked to repair, demolish dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed the civic bodies, MCD and NDMC, to identify dilapidated buildings and repair or demolish them to prevent any eventuality, such as their collapsing, ahead of the Monsoon season, officials said on Monday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under section 348 of the DMC Act, 1957 and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) under section 258 of the NDMC Act, 1994 are mandated to identify such buildings and take appropriate remedial measures, they said.

''The LG has issued written directions to special officer and commissioner of MCD and Chairman of NDMC to undertake the exercise and submit an action taken report within a fortnight,'' officials said. He has asked the officers to ensure such dangerous buildings do not lead to any grave incidents, such as loss of lives or damage to the property of the people. The civic agencies have also been directed to take a call on whether to demolish these structures or repair them to prevent accidents, they said.

The LG has asked the civic bodies to prepare an action plan for an effective disaster management in consultation with district magistrates, to prevent occurring of any tragedy in densely populated areas with restrict access to fire tenders and other equipment, they said.

