Journalist Mohammad Zubair arrested in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:24 IST
Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

A case was earlier registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against Zubair, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.

Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.

He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

