Journalist Mohammad Zubair arrested in Delhi
- Country:
- India
Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.
A case was earlier registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against Zubair, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.
Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.
He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zubair
- Malhotra
- Delhi Police
- Indian
- Alt News
- Mohammad Zubair
ALSO READ
Delhi Police denies permission for Congress rally, Rahul Gandhi posters put up outside his residence
Delhi Police imposes sec 144 CrPC ahead of Congress march
Congress 'Satyagrah' march: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleges manhandling by Delhi Police personnel
Delhi Police stops Dotasra from entering capital, says Cong spokesperson
Allegations of manhandling, injuries to protesting Congress leaders during police action will be diligently looked into: Delhi Police.