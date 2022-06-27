Left Menu

Rejuvenation of ESCOMs: CM extends term of committee

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the extension of the term of the one-man committee headed by retired IAS officer G Gurucharan for the rejuvenation of Electric Supply Companies(ESCOMs) in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:35 IST
Rejuvenation of ESCOMs: CM extends term of committee
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the extension of the term of the one-man committee headed by retired IAS officer G Gurucharan for the rejuvenation of Electric Supply Companies(ESCOMs) in the state. The Committee has been constituted to recommend measures to improve the functional efficiency and financial revitalisation of these ESCOMs.

Gurucharan, who met the Chief Minister on Monday, submitted the report. Accepting the report, Chief Minister Bommai instructed extension of the term of the committee to guide and assist the government in implementing the recommendations of the report. The committee has in its report highlighted the present condition of the ESCOMs and suggested measures to revamp the ESCOMs with medium and long-term initiatives, improving their efficiency and financial condition. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan to implement the report.

Energy minister V Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
3
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022