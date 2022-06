Tunisian judge releases former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali -lawyer

A Tunisian judge on Monday released former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, who was arrested four days ago on suspicion of money laundering, his lawyer Samir Dilou told Reuters.

Jebali is also a former senior member in the Ennahda Islamist party.

