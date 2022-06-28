Left Menu

At least 40 people found dead in truck in San Antonio - source

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck. Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 06:57 IST
At least 40 people found dead in truck in San Antonio - source

At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources. The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
4
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022