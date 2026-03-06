Texas Republican Representative Gonzales to not seek re-election
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:13 IST
U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, has decided not to seek re-election, he said in a post on X on Thursday, a day after a congressional ethics panel announced it would investigate allegations he had an affair with a former staff member who later died by suicide.
"After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this congress with the same commitment I've always had to my district," he said.
