Texas Republican Representative Gonzales to not seek re-election

U.S. ​Representative Tony ​Gonzales, a Texas ‌Republican, has ​decided not to seek ‌re-election, he said in a post on X on Thursday, a ‌day after a congressional ethics panel ‌announced it would investigate allegations he had an affair with a ⁠former ​staff ⁠member who later died by suicide.

"After ⁠deep reflection and with the ​support of my loving family, ⁠I have decided not to seek ⁠re-election ​while serving out the rest of this congress ⁠with the same commitment I've always had ⁠to ⁠my district," he said.

