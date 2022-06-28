Justice Sharma takes oath as CJ of Delhi HC
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court here. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.
Justice Sharma had earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.
