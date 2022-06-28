Left Menu

Justice Sharma takes oath as CJ of Delhi HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:11 IST
Justice Sharma takes oath as CJ of Delhi HC
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court here. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.

Justice Sharma had earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

