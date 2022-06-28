Philippines Supreme Court rejects petitions against Marcos - media
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-06-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 11:08 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected petitions that sought the disqualification of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos from last month's election, ABS-CBN news and DQIZ media reported.
Marcos will be sworn in as president on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ferdinand Marcos
- Marcos
Advertisement