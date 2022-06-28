Left Menu

Speaker to give ruling on opposition MLAs video recording protests inside Kerala assembly

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:09 IST
Speaker to give ruling on opposition MLAs video recording protests inside Kerala assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker on Tuesday said he would be giving a ruling during the day on several complaints, including one from state Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian, over alleged recording of the protests inside the House and its circulation in the media by members of the opposition.

Speaker M B Rajesh's ruling came during the assembly session when the issue was raised in the House as a point of order by Cherian.

The minister on Monday had lodged a complaint seeking action against the members of the opposition for violating the assembly rules by waving placards and banners in the House and for allegedly circulating a video recording of the protests during the session.

The fifth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after the opposition members started shouting slogans demanding action in connection with the recent vandalism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad allegedly by SFI activists.

After the session was initially adjourned just a couple of minutes after the question hour began at 9 am, it was reconvened at 10 am amidst continuing sloganeering by opposition members, some wearing black shirts, who raised placards and banners against the vandalism of Gandhi's office and the gold smuggling related allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022