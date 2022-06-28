Left Menu

Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized on Assam train, 1 held

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from a woman traveling on a train in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, police said.

During routine checking on the Lumding-Tinsukia passenger train near the Bokajan area, the railway police found 232 grams of heroin, hidden in 20 soap boxes, in the possession of the woman, they said.

The woman, who was traveling in the compartment for disabled persons, was arrested. She is a resident of a tea garden area in Tinsukia, they added.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

