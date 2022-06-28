Left Menu

Two killed in paddy field due to lightning

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:05 IST
Two killed in paddy field due to lightning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and two others suffered injuries when lightning struck them in a paddy field in Maharajganj district Tuesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place in Dighi village under Nichlaul police station area in the morning, Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) Satya Prakash Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Raghuvar Nayak (45) and Khushi (16) while the two injured were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022