Two killed in paddy field due to lightning

Two people were killed and two others suffered injuries when lightning struck them in a paddy field in Maharajganj district Tuesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place in Dighi village under Nichlaul police station area in the morning, Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) Satya Prakash Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Raghuvar Nayak (45) and Khushi (16) while the two injured were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, the SDM added.

